Chilly winds in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest at 2.2 deg C

Cold waves swept most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with the minimum temperature in Narnaul settling at 2.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal. The minimum temperature in Hisar was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius, Karnal 5.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 4.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 5.5 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 3.9 degrees Celsius and Ambala at 6.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Adampur was the coldest place registering a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius. Among other places in the state, Faridkot recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 3.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 3.5 degrees Celsius, Patiala 6.8 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 5.4 degrees Celsius, Halwara 3.1 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 3.2 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 6.2 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department official said.

Chandigarh too experienced a cold night at 6 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.