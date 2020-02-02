More researchers' meets a must: ICHR chief to history councils

History councils, also called 'Itihaas Parishad', must meet more often to encourage researchers so that interesting aspects of times gone by can be recorded for the benefit of society, Indian Council of Historical Research chairperson Arvind Jamkhedkar said on Sunday. He was speaking after inaugurating the 10th conference of the Konkan Itihaas Parishad in Thane.

The Indian Council of Historical Research is an autonomous organisation set up under Societies Registration Act in 1972, and brings historians together by providing financial assistance to hold symposia, seminars, workshops, etc. "The history of big dynasties have been written. Those of small ones have not been studied enough. Researchers should meet more and bring out facets of history for the benefit of society," he said..

