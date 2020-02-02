J-K BJP chief visits policeman injured in encounter with militants, lauds forces

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday met a policeman who was injured in an encounter with terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway two days ago. Constable Bhoom Raj is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here for a bullet injury in his right arm.

Raj was injured on Friday when three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists opened fire from onboard a Srinagar-bound truck after a police team intercepted it at a toll plaza on the highway. Raina, accompanied by senior party colleagues, including former minister Choudhary Sham Lal, lauded the bravery of the security personnel in neutralising the terrorists and capturing their three overground workers.

"The whole country is proud of our brave jawans. Pakistan is repeatedly trying to create mess and chaos in Jammu and Kashmir but our brave security personnel is foiling its nefarious designs," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.