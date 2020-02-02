Three test negative for coronavirus in Jaipur

Three persons who were admitted to a hospital here have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. They were admitted to the hospital on Saturday and were kept under observation.

"All three have tested negative for coronavirus," Dr. DS Meena," Superintendent of SMS Hospital said on Sunday. Arrangements have been made at Alwar's ESIC Medical College for keeping nearly 300 Indian citizens airlifted from China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The batch of passengers has not yet arrived and is likely to arrive on Monday, said Ravi Sharma, a state health department official coordinating with the Centre. He said 300 beds have been prepared in two hostels and adequate staff has been deployed.

Deputy CMHO, Alwar, Dr. Chhabil Kumar said the passengers will be quarantined and kept under observation for 28 days.

