MP: Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in Jhansi

  • PTI
  • Gwalior
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 19:53 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 19:50 IST
A 28-year-old man from Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly divorcing his wife through the banned triple talaq method, a Gwalior police official said on Sunday. His father and brother have also been booked for harassing the woman for dowry, police added.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal. Any Muslim husband who pronounces the illegal form of talaq upon his wife shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Accused Adil Khan, after 'divorcing' his wife on January 28, asked her to marry his father and consummate the marriage, as per 'nikah halala' norms, if she wished to marry him again, said Gwalior police official Geeta Badhoria. 'Nikah halala' is a process in which a Muslim woman, who wants to re-marry her husband after divorce, has to first marry another person and get a divorce from the second person after consummating the marriage.

"Adil, his younger brother Abid and their father Azad Khan have been booked after the 26-year-old woman filed a complaint two days ago. They have also been accused of demanding dowry and indulging in domestic violence," Badhoria said. Adil and the woman had married in April 2016 and the former's family had been demanding a car as dowry, added the official.

"She came back to her maternal home here from Jhansi four months ago," the official said, adding that efforts were on to arrest the three accused.

