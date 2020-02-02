Guj: 500-kg ganja seized from godown; one held

Police on Sunday seized over 500 kg ganja from a godown near Kudsad village in Gujarat's Surat district and arrested one person, an official said. The godown is located in an industrial area, he said, adding that the operation was carried out by the Local Crime Branch and Special Operations Group.

The value of the seizure is estimated to be more than Rs 50 lakh, he said. As per the preliminary investigation, the consignment of ganja was smuggled from Odisha and was supposed to be supplied to customers in Surat and other cities.

It can be recalled that the police had seized around 18 kg ganja from the same village around three months ago and arrested one person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.