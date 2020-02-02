AINRC leader welcomes action plan on agriculture in Budget

Former Puducherry chief minister N Rangaswamy on Sunday welcomed the "elaborate 16-point action plan" announced in the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Leader of the Opposition in a release said the 16-point plan aims at doubling farmer's income and allocation of funds for the promotion of agriculture and its allied activities such as rural development.

The action plan will go a long way in enriching the income of the ryots, Rangaswamy, who heads the AINRC, said. In a statement, BJP Puducherry chief V Saminathan hailed the budget, describing it as a historic document aiming to bring all-round development in the agriculture sector.

He welcomed the fillip given to promote the solar power sector. Leader of the AIADMK's legislature wing A Anbalagan, in a statement, complemented various development-oriented proposals made in the budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.