A police constable allegedly committed suicide in Bihar's Muzaffarpur area here on Sunday. "A constable from Muzaffarpur Police line has died and we have sent the body for post-mortem,'' SSP Jayantkant told reporters.

The family member has been informed about the death of the policemen who belongs to the Arwal district. "We have preserved all the possible evidence. An FIR will be filed in the matter," the senior police official added.

An investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)

