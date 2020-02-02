Left Menu
At Army's quarantine facility, Indian students celebrate return from coronavirus-affected Wuhan

  New Delhi
  Updated: 02-02-2020 22:30 IST
  Created: 02-02-2020 22:30 IST
Indian students, who have been evacuated from coronavirus-affected Chinese city of Wuhan, on Sunday celebrated their return by dancing and making selfie videos at Army's quarantine facility in Manesar, according to officials. In a video shared by government officials, a group of six male students, wearing masks, can be seen dancing on Haryanavi tunes at a dormitory-style room in the facility near Delhi.

"The students are happy as they have been evacuated. In the video, you can find them dancing and making videos even though they have their face masks on," an official said. In the last two days, 647 Indians have been evacuated through two special Air India flights. While 324 Indians were part of the first batch, 323 Indians and seven Maldivians were evacuated on Sunday.

As many as 252 Indians have been kept under quarantine for a period of two weeks at the Army's 300-bed facility in Manesar, according to officials. Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak which has killed more than 300 people in China.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet on Sunday, "7 Maldivians brought back with 323 Indians from Wuhan on the second @airindiain flight today. #NeighbourhoodFirst at work again." Two Indians, both from Kerala, have been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection.

Due to the outbreak, IndiGo has suspended all three flights between India and China. Air India has suspended its Delhi-Shanghai flight and curtailed operations on the Delhi-Hong Kong route.

