Shun sedentary lifestyle, do exercise, says Vice-President Hubballi, Feb 2 (PTI): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon people to wage a war against non- communicable diseases (NCDs) and urged the younger generation to shun sedentary lifestyle and do regular physical exercise to stay healthy. Addressing a gathering after participating in a yoga camp organised by the Patanjali Yogpeeth of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev here, Naidu emphasised the need to transform movements such as Fit India and yoga into peoples movements and make the country a healthy and happy nation.

Naidu said the nation was poised to realise a huge demographic dividend with about 60 per cent of the population below the age of 35. "However, the need of the hour is for the youth to be healthy in a holistic manner, said Naidu adding that yoga is the cheapest medicine for health.

On the impact of yoga, Naidu said the massive participation of people from all over the world during the International Yoga Day celebrations annually was testimony to its global popularity. "Yoga is Indias greatest legacy and its most glorious gift to the world, he said.

Maintaining that practising yoga should not remain limited to International Yoga Day alone, he advised people to practise yoga regularly. This would help in maintaining a balanced attitude in all situations, he added.

Observing that the ever-mounting pressure, wayward lifestyle and changing food habits have resulted in youth suffering from physical and psychological disorders, Naidu said, We need a transformation in the way we live, in the way we think and in the way we interact with our fellow human beings and Mother Nature." "I believe that yoga will be a powerful tool to bring about the desired transformation in people who practise it regularly," he said Naidu complimented Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Yogpeeth and many other yoga trainers and gurus, who have been making a great contribution towards making India healthy by popularising yoga and meditation. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and others were present at the yoga session conducted by Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Yogpeeth..

