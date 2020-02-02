CAA: Spiritual guru offers to mediate between govt, protesters

Renowned spiritual guru Sri M on Sunday expressed his willingness to mediate between the Centre and protesters over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Sri M, who was this year conferred with the Padma Bhushan Award for distinguished service of high order in spirituality, said he has conveyed to the central government his offer to mediate in the issue and was waiting for the response.

"Dialogue is a way to resolve all sorts of issues. I am ready to mediate," he told reporters here in response to a query on the possible role played by the spiritual gurus to solve the issues over the CAA. Born as Mumtaz Ali in Thiruvananthapuram, Sri M wrote his memoir "Apprenticed to a Himalayan Master: A Yogi's Autobiography" and its sequel "The Journey Continues." PTI COR TGB NVG NVG.

