5 injured in clash between inmates in Puducherry Central Prison

Four warders and an undertrial prisoner were injured in a clash between two groups of inmates in the Central Prison here on Sunday, police said. All the injured have been admitted to a private hospital, they said.

The clash broke out after four murder accused and the undertrial prisoner got into an argument, the police said. Associates of the undertrial and the murder accused hurled stones and used plates to attack each another, resulting in one of them sustaining injuries, they said.

Four warders who intervened in the fight were also injured, they added. A case had been registered and the prison authorities are investigating the matter, the police said.

