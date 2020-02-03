UP Police arrests 108 PFI members in four days: official

Police in Uttar Pradesh has arrested 108 members of the Popular Front of India in the last four days for their alleged involvement in protests against the anti-citizenship law, a senior official said on Monday.

The arrests are in addition to the 25 made earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.

"This is just the beginning. We will get to the roots of the organization. A probe is also going on about their financial dealings. We are in touch with central agencies and are sharing information with them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.