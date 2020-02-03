India reports third positive case of novel coronavirus from Kerala: Health Min

India reported a third case of novel coronavirus on Monday with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive for the infection, the Health Ministry said. "The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the ministry said.

The patient has a travel history from Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak, in China. The Health Ministry on Monday updated its travel advisory, which was issued on Sunday, and asked people to refrain from travelling to China in view of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in its Hubei province and said travellers on return from the neighbouring country could be quarantined.

As many as 130 samples have been tested of which 128 have been found to be negative so far. India has so far reported two positive cases of nCoV from Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

