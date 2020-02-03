Third coronavirus case reported from India

In the third novel coronavirus case reported in India, another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan university on Monday tested positive for the infection, Health Minister KK Shailaja said here on Monday.

The student is in an isolation ward at Kanhangad district hospital in Kasaragod district, she informed the state Assembly. The condition of the student is "stable", she said.

Out of the 104 samples tested till Sunday, three have been tested positive. This is the third positive case reported from Kerala. Two earlier positive cases, also of students who came back from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, were reported from Thrissur and Alapuzha districts.

