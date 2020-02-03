UDF alleges cops inaction on sand mafia, walks out of assembly Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI): The Congress-led United Democratic Front, which in the opposition in Kerala, on Monday walked out of the state assembly over alleged police inaction in a case of death of a 36-year-old man caused by the sand mafia. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the House of strong action if there was any lapse on the part of the police and said the state government has sought a report from the deputy superintendent of police in this regard.

A Gulf-returnee Sangeeth was killed after being hit by an excavator on January 23 when he tried to prevent a gang from unauthorised sand excavation from his property. Eight suspects have been arrested in this connection.

In his reply to an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition member M Vincent stating that the police was allegedly in connivance with the mafia and delayed taking action on the gang. Vincent also sought a government job to the widow of Sangeeth and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family.

The MLA alleged corruption in the police force and there were 'collection centres' around certain police stations to receive bribe. To this, the Chief Minister told the House, "Our aim is to curb corruption in the police force. So, if anyone has any evidence with regard to the so-called collection centres and bribery, come forward with the evidence." PTI RRT NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.