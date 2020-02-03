Two held with fake currency in Haryana's Sirsa

The Haryana Police seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 1 lakh from two people in Sirsa district on Monday, an official said here. The accused were arrested by a joint team of the Crime Investigation Agency and the Sirsa police, he said.

"The fake currency with a face value of Rs 1 lakh, which included 168 notes in denomination of Rs 500 and eight of Rs 2,000 were seized," the spokesperson of the Haryana Police said. The accused had been identified as Baljit, alias Bagga, a resident of Kirti Nagar, Sirsa; and Babbu of Mansa in Punjab.

A case had been registered and further investigation was under way, he said.PTI SUN RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

