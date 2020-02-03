8 women killed for rejecting proposals since 2016: Kerala CM Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI): As many as eight women have been killed in Kerala in the last four years for rejecting love proposals and the government has been viewing such cases with seriousness, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Of the total eight cases registered since 2016, charge sheets in six cases have been submitted before respective courts while inquiry was pending in the remaining two, he informed the state Assembly while replying to a submission by MLA M Rajagopal (CPI-M).

In three cases, the accused were killed while in the remaining five, the suspects were arrested and prosecuted, he said. Stating that society must take precautions on recurrence of such incidents, Vijayan said they were happening due to lack of proper mental health of children and adolescents.

Effective intervention would be made with the help of the Education Department to spend time with children and to create awareness among parents on the issue, Vijayan added. The number of cases in which women were killed in the name of rejecting romantic proposals seemed to be on the rise in the state in recent times.

The latest in the list was when a jilted lover killed a 21-year-old woman by silting her throat before killing himself at nearby Karakkonam..

