NATION:

MDS6 KL-LD CORONAVIRUS Third coronavirus case reported from India: another Keralite student tests positive Thiruvananthapuram: The third novel coronavirus case has been reported in India, with another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan university on Monday testing positive for the infection.

Centre sets up task force to monitor coronavirus issue: MoS Home Reddy New Delhi: The Centre has set up a task force to monitor the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus with representatives from the Ministries of Health, Home, Civil Aviation and Women and Child Development, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Back from Wuhan, two MP students test negative for coronavirus Indore: Two Indian students undergoing treatment at a hospital here in Madhya Pradesh after returning from coronavirus-affected China have tested negative for the infection, an official said on Monday.

Anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia, Seelampur not coincidental, designed to harm harmony: PM New Delhi: The anti-CAA protests in Seelampur, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh are not a coincidence but a political design aimed at harming the harmony of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while accusing the AAP and the Congress of fuelling the demonstrations.

PM Modi to address rally in Assam on Feb 7, first visit to NE after anti-CAA protests New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam on February 7.

NIA to quiz former J-K MLA for links with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will question former JK MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid for his links with self-styled Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed 'Babu', arrested along with suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh, officials said here on Monday.

Four men linked to JeM held from Pulwama district of J&K Srinagar: Police arrested four overground workers of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from the Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

Not much difference between anarchist and terrorist: Prakash Javadekar to Kejriwal New Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called himself an "anarchist" and there is not much of a "difference between an anarchist and a terrorist".

Jamia students condemn firing incident outside university, demand immediate arrest of culprits New Delhi: A group of students from Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday accused those "sitting in power" of giving goons the confidence to open fire during the anti-CAA protests.

Maharashtra govt forms committee to probe 'phone tapping' Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has set up a high-level committee to conduct an inquiry into alleged phone tapping by the previous BJP-led government, said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday.

BUSINESS:

Sensex, Nifty recover from budget despair as manufacturing data raise hopes Mumbai: Stock markets recovered from the budget blues on Monday with the benchmark index Sensex closing higher by 137 points after a survey showed manufacturing activity soared to an eight-year high on new orders.

LEGAL:

Chinmayanand granted bail in sexual abuse case Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually abusing a law student.

JNU violence: Delhi court seeks ATR from police on plea seeking registration of FIR New Delhi: A court here has sought action taken report (ATR) from Delhi Police on a plea filed by a JNU professor seeking registration of FIR in a case related to attack on students and teachers in the varsity campus on January 5.

Elgar Parishad case: Prosecution, defence seek time to respond to NIA's plea Pune: The prosecution and the defence on Monday sought more time from a court here in Maharashtra to file their response on the National Investigation Agency's application seeking transfer of the Elgar Parishad case to a special NIA court in Mumbai.

FOREIGN:

'Man shot dead in London stab frenzy was convicted Islamist terrorist with family links to Lanka' London: A man shot dead by the Scotland Yard after he went on a stab frenzy on a busy high street in south London was a convicted Islamist terrorist, with family links to Sri Lanka, who was recently released from prison after serving half of his sentence period for preparation of acts of terrorism, police said.

SPORTS:

Vinesh, Sindhu, Mary Kom among nominees for BBC Sportswoman of the year award New Delhi: Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, badminton queen PV Sindhu and boxing great MC Mary Kom will compete for the inaugural BBC Indian sportswoman of the year award after being nominated for the honour with two other athletes.

