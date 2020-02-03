Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoM meets for first time, discusses measures to contain coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:16 IST
GoM meets for first time, discusses measures to contain coronavirus

A Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to review, monitor and evaluate the preparedness to contain the deadly coronavirus infection in the country held its first meeting on Monday.

The high-level GoM includes Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Puri, S Jaishankar, G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and Mansukh Lal Mandaviya.

The ministers were apprised of the three confirmed cases reported from Kerala and the preventive steps and measures taken for management of coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Outbreak to hit iPhone output if China extends Foxconn factory halt -source

Foxconn could see a big production impact and shipments to customers including Apple face disruption if a Chinese factory halt due to the coronavirus outbreak extends into a second week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.Tai...

Rugby-Flyhalf Russell omitted from Scotland squad for England game

Flyhalf Finn Russell has been left out of Scotlands squad for their second Six Nations match against England on Saturday, Scottish Rugby said in a statement. Russell, 27, is one of the sides most creative players but was dropped for discipl...

Maharashtra Women's Commission takes cognisance of woman lecturer burnt alive in Wardha

The Maharashtra State Womens Commission MSWC on Monday took suo motto cognizance of the Wardha incident where a woman lecturer was set ablaze by a man.The commission has issued a notice to Wardha Superintendent of Police, seeking a detailed...

UPDATE 1-Air transit hub UAE to suspend flights China flights, excluding Beijing

The United Arab Emirates, a major international transit hub, on Monday suspended flights to and from China, except for Beijing, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China.It was not immediately clear if the UAE suspension, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020