Mizoram's Serchhip tops the country in maternity benefit

Serchhip district of Mizoram has bagged the best performing district award in the country in implementing Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), a maternity benefit programme, an official said here on Monday. Serchhip district Deputy Commissioner Dr Lalzirmawia Chhangte received the award from Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani at a function in New Delhi on Monday, he said.

The PMMVY was implemented in all the districts of the country in January 2017. Under the programme, a cash incentive of Rs 5000 is provided directly to the bank account of pregnant women and lactating mothers for the first living child of the family, subject to fulfilling specific conditions relating to maternal and child health. Since the scheme was launched, Rs 77.66 lakhs were deposited in the accounts of 1,812 registered beneficiaries in Serchhip district, the official said.

State Social Welfare Minister Dr K Beichhua congratulated the people of Serchhip district for topping in the country in implementing the PMMVY. He also lauded the district administration and officials of child and women development department for their hard work in successfully implementing the scheme..

