Kerala govt seeks report on filing of cases against journos

Virtually disapproving the filing of a case against two journalists on a complaint by former DGP T P Senkumar, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday told the state assembly that a report has been sought from the police on the issue. Referring to mention of Senkumar's name by a Congress member in the House, Vijayan said the government has sought a report from the police chief Loknath Behera.

"We cannot turn our state into a place where a case is registered for asking questions," he said. Police here had on Sunday registered the case against 'Kalapremi' reporter Kadavil Rasheed and 'Asianet News' senior coordinating editor P G Suresh Kumar, on the basis of a complaint filed by Senkumar alleging conspiracy against him.

During a press meet addressed by him on January 16 here, Senkumar had become agitated when Rasheed raised a question on action taken by him when he was the DGP over alleged corruption by Sree Narayana Dharama Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam chief Vellappally Natesan. Asking Rasheed to identify himself, Senkumar had said, "... Are you a journalist? Leave this place. I am addressing journalists here." Suddenly a group of supporters of Senkumar, who were inside the press conference hall went up to Rasheed and asked him to move out of the room and started shoving him.

Following this, Rasheed petitioned the police to register a case against Senkumar. However, Senkumar filed a counter-complaint, accusing Rasheed and Suresh Kumar of hatching a criminal conspiracy against him.

Rasheed was additionally implicated with a charge of trying to manhandle Senkumar. Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) had earlier demanded an apology from the former state DGP for insulting the senior journalist..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

