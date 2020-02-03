Pangsau Pass market in Arunachal temporarily shut down over

Authorities in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday temporarily shut down the Pangsau Pass market, along the India-Myanmar border, in the wake of the growing Coronavirus threat. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km-long border with China, where the novel coronavirus (nCOV) outbreak has so far claimed over 300 lives. Myanmar-China boundary spans 2204 km.

A district-level meeting in Nampong, chaired by sub divisional officer Ibom Tao, decided to "suspend all operations at the border haat" till March 21 to prevent the possible spread of the respiratory illness, an official said. Traders from Nampong area in the district, along with those from the neighbouring country, sell goods at Pangsau Pass border haat, which functions on the 10th, 20th and 30th of every month.

The Pangsau Pass, cutting across the mountain ranges, connects Nampong with Kachin state of Myanmar. "All gaon burahs and panchayat interim committee members of Nampong and nearby Tikhak Rima Putok have been asked to create awareness among locals and restrict movement to the Myanmar side for the time being," the official said.

The administration has also asked its counterpart in the neighbouring country to take similar measures, he added. PTI UPL RMS RMS.

