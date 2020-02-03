Uttarakhand governor honours 11-year-old braveheart

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Monday honoured National Bravery Award winner Rakhi who had risked her own life to save her younger brother from a leopard attack. The governor gave the braveheart a cheque for Rs 10,000, describing her as an inspiration for everyone in the country despite being so young.

Rakhi, who hails from a village in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, had saved her four-year-old brother from a leopard on October 4, 2019, sustaining serious injuries. The act of courage by the 11-year-old earned her the National Bravery Award on the Republic Day this year.

"Rakhi's fearless act shows her ability to stay calm in adverse circumstances and her capacity for quick thinking. Despite being so young, she is an inspiration for everyone, especially young girls," the governor said. She also asked the State Child Development Council to regularly monitor Rakhi's education and medical treatment.

