Development News Edition

Man who sold firearm to Jamia 'minor' shooter held

A person, who supplied the firearm to the 'minor shooter' who fired near Jamia area, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody till February 28, Delhi Police said Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:58 IST
Ajit, a wrestler, who supplied firearm to the Jamia shooter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A person, who supplied the firearm to the 'minor shooter' who fired near Jamia area, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody till February 28, Delhi Police said Monday. The man has been identified as Ajeet (25), who is a wrestler by profession from Sahajpur village in Aligarh district.As per police, the firearm supplier was arrested after the shooter revealed that he had managed to procure the arms and ammunition from a boy who lives in Sahajpur in UP.Further investigation in the matter is underway and the accused will be produced in concerned court on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the minor had brandished a gun despite heavy police force presence and fired at the marching students. One student was injured in the incident after the accused opened fire at protestors. He was arrested and sent to 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board in Delhi.

The accused has said that he has no remorse for what he did and was radicalised by viewing videos on social media, claimed Delhi Police.Police sources also said that the accused had procured the country-made pistol from his village and left for Delhi in a bus to take revenge for the death of Chandan Gupta, who was killed in Kasganj violence. (ANI)

