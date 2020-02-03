Former Karnataka Minister dead

Former Karnataka Minister D Manjunath died at a private hospital here on Monday after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 93.

Belonging to the Dalit community, Manjunath who joined the Janata Party in 1977, had served in different capacities including as Chairperson of Legislative Council and Minister in various governments. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his predecessor H D Kumaraswamy condoled the death of Manjunath.

Yediyurappa said Manjunath was a humble and gentle politician..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

