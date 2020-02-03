Fishermen stage protest in Rameswaram, demand release of 11 arrested fishermen

Fishermen in Rameswaram on Monday staged a protest and asked the central government to secure the release of 11 fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near the Palk Strait area last week for allegedly trespassing theInternational Maritime Border. They also demanded compensation for their boat seized by the Sri Lankan navy.

Speaking to ANI, NJ Bose, a fisherman said, "The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 fishermen and seized their boat. Sri Lankan government has repeatedly arrested fishermen. The central government does not recognize this. One should allow us to go fishing or leave Rameswaram." "If the government does not take action, there would be large-scale protests at the state level," he added. (ANI)

