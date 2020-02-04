DTC awarded for lowest accident rate during 2018-19

Delhi's public transporter DTC has received the Transport Minister's Road Safety Award 2018-19 for the "lowest" accident rate, DTC Deputy General Manager RS Minhas said on Monday. A trophy and a cheque of Rs one lakh was presented to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Managing Director Manoj Kumar by Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at a function last week in Delhi , he said.

"DTC has been conferred the Transport Minister's Road Safety Award 2018-19 in the urban category for the lowest rate of accidents," Minhas said. Transport Ministry Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan and other senior officers were present at the 3rd Edition of International Conference and Exhibition on Public Transport Innovation (ICEPTI) 2020 where the DTC was given the award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.