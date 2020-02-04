Left Menu
Hyderabad girl trafficked to Riyadh, mother asks govt's help to bring her back

A girl was allegedly trafficked to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia when she was 16 years and has been stuck there for the last three years.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 04:09 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 04:09 IST
Mother of the victim, Syeda Sulatana, speaking to ANI in Hyderabad.. Image Credit: ANI

A girl was allegedly trafficked to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia when she was 16 years and has been stuck there for the last three years. Asking for help from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the government, Syeda Sultana, mother of the victim, said, "Three years ago, an agent by name of Chandh has approached us and offered a beautician job to my daughter in Riyadh in 2017."

"The agent said that my daughter will be paid around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 as salary. As we were financially not strong and my husband passed away, so my daughter accepted his offer and left from Hyderabad. The agent has sent her to Riyadh instead of Dammam. In Riyadh, he employed her as a home servant," she said. The woman alleged that her daughter is being tortured by her employers in Riyadh and are not providing adequate food to her.

"They also beat her. They have not paid any salary to my daughter and she has been stuck in Riyadh for the last three years," Sultana said. She continued, "My daughter was sent to Riyadh when she was 16 years and we were not informed by the agent that he was showing her age more than that in the Aadhaar card. He showed my daughter's age as 28 years, but she is 16 years old."

"I request the central government and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to rescue my daughter and ensure that she returns to Hyderabad safely," the mother said. (ANI)

