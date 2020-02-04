Patna STPI expansion work to begin soon: Bihar Dy CM

Expansion work of the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) here will begin soon at an estimated cost of Rs 53 crore, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said. The strengthening of the STPI, located in Pataliputra Colony, will begin with the Centre's cooperation, the deputy chief minister said while holding pre-budget consultation with personnel of the IT sector here on Monday.

Land has also been identified for setting up an IT park on 58 acres at Bihta, around 30 km from here, besides an IT tower near Dakbungalow Square in the state capital, said Modi, who also holds the finance portfolio. Construction work of software technology parks will also be taken up soon in Darbhanga and Bhagalpur, he said.

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) at Bihta will be starting new courses on new technology. Apart from this, there is a proposal for setting up NIELIT centers at Buxar and Muzaffarpur for providing technology and software training to around 1,000 trainees, he said.

