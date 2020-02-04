6 killed, 30 injured as bus falls into ditch in Assam: police

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
American supermodel Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons seemed to be liking each others company as they were spotted enjoying a poolside date in Miami, Florida. The two were pictured looking relaxed and enjoying themselves in t...
Macau, Feb 4 AFP Macau on Tuesday said it will temporarily close all casinos as the gambling hub battles the deadly coronavirus, cutting off the lifeblood of the citys economy. The move came as the former Portuguese colony confirmed its ten...
AAP releases manifesto for Delhi polls, says vision is to make every family prosperous....
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that an artiste should essentially talk about rights and be socially conscious. A creative person should not become indifferent and stop talking about his rights, he said on Monday when he was here to inau...