Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work begins on Budget proposals; DFS approves raising deposit insurance to Rs 5 lakh: Fin Secretary

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:09 IST
Work begins on Budget proposals; DFS approves raising deposit insurance to Rs 5 lakh: Fin Secretary

The government has started implementing Budget announcements with Department of Financial Services (DFS) conveying the approval of the Centre to DICGC for raising the insurance cover on saving deposits to Rs 5 lakh per depositor, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday. The move will help boost confidence of people in the banking system which has been shaken after a scam last year in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) which affected lakhs of customers.

At present, bank depositors get an insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh on their amount by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) if a bank fails. "Work has begun on Budget announcement. Department of Financial Services has given approval for raising deposit insurance cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The change is being done after a gap of 27 years," Kumar said in a tweet.

Accordingly, he said, the banks will pay a premium of 12 paise against 10 paise per Rs 100 deposited. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Saturday said a robust mechanism is in place to monitor the health of all scheduled commercial banks and that depositors’ money is safe.

"Further, DICGC has been permitted to increase Deposit Insurance Coverage for a depositor, which is now Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per depositor," she had said. DICGC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover on bank deposits.

The deposit insurance scheme covers all banks operating in India including private sector, cooperative and even branches of foreign banks. There are some exemptions like deposits of foreign governments, deposits of central/state governments and inter-bank deposits. Deposit insurance was static at Rs 1 lakh since 1993.

The Raghuram Rajan Committee on Financial Sector Reforms 2009 had recommended strengthening the capacity of DICGC, a more explicit system of prompt, corrective action, and making deposit insurance premia more risk-based.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh check security at Pakistan stadium before test

Rawalpindi, Feb 4 AP A three-member security delegation from Bangladesh visited Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, a day before the national cricket team arrives for a Test against Pakistan. The delegation, led by retired Major Hussain Imam,...

GoAir starts phasing out A320 ceo planes

GoAir has started phasing out A320 ceo planes from its fleet and two such aircraft have already been moved out of operations, according to an official. Last year, the no-frills airline deferred phasing out of all its 15 A320 ceo current eng...

Mobile phone stock for 1 month available, uncertainty thereafter: Poco on coronavirus impact

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomis sub-brand Poco on Tuesday said the company has one month of stock of mobile phones for sale in India and there is no clarity on impact of coronavirus outbreak on supplies thereafter. The company will start s...

UPDATE 2-Trump blasts Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucus challenge

President Donald Trump branded the Democratic Partys chaotic effort in Iowa to begin choosing an election challenger as an unmitigated disaster on Tuesday after results in the state caucus were delayed indefinitely. Hours after voters made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020