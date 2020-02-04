Maha: Father-son duo held for lynching man

A 42-year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly lynching a 24-year-old man at Shahapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The police arrested Deoo Khadke and his son Chintan (24) for attacking Nilesh Ambir with iron rods and killing him on Monday, an official said.

Ambir, who was employed at a medical shop, was having an affair with the accused's daughter and the family was against it, he added. The incident took place at Khinvali on Monday evening when the accused duo accosted the victim, who was travelling on a two-wheeler with the girl, the official said.

The accused attacked the victim with iron rods, he said, adding that Ambir was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo, inspector Gajendra Palve of the Khinvali police station..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

