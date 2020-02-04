J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni sectors of Poonch
Pakistan on Tuesday violated Ceasefire in Shahpur and Kirni Sectors of Poonch.
Pakistan on Tuesday violated Ceasefire in Shahpur and Kirni Sectors of Poonch.
At about 1630 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahpur
- JK
- Pak
- Poonch
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Maguire fails to measure up as Van Dijk leads Liverpool title charge
JKNPP protests against govt's silence over delimitation, Assembly polls in UT
Centre committed to promote trade, tourism, technology in JK
Mercury down in north, fresh snowfall in JK; fog affects traffic
Guj: Gir lion duo on the move, pugmarks found near Rajkot