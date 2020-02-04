18-yr-old rape survivor gives birth to stillborn baby

An 18-year-old woman gave birth to a stillborn baby at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district here, with the police registering a case of rape against a man who had allegedly sexually exploited her on false promises of marriage. An investigation has been launched to track down the man, based on a complaint filed by the parents of the woman, the police said.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on Monday, where she had a stillborn baby weighing three kilograms, officials said An autopsy has been conducted on the baby, they added.

The accused, identified as Anwar Ahmed, had allegedly sexually exploited the woman on the false assurance of marriage, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mendhar, Neeraj Padyar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

