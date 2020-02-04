Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man, six-year-old grandson killed by speeding truck

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:24 IST
Maha: Man, six-year-old grandson killed by speeding truck

A 50-year-old man and his six- year-old grandson were killed after a speeding 10-wheeler truck rammed into their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday morning when Gulshan Nagar resident Jivanlal Motilal Shahu was travelling on the two-wheeler with his daughter and grandson, an official said.

As the two-wheeler headed towards Eta Bhatti Chowk from Sharda Company, a speeding 10-wheeler truck rammed into the vehicle, he said. While Shahu was crushed by the truck, his grandson Shreshth Panna Prajapati was thrown off the two-wheeler, he said, adding that Shahu's daughter also sustained severe injuries.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against the absconding truck driver, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark confiscates Indian-origin tycoon’s London property

The Danish investigative authorities have announced the confiscation of a multi-million-pound property owned by a Dubai-based Indian-origin tycoon in central London over alleged tax fraud. Sanjay Shah denies any wrongdoing and his spokesper...

Russian firm sues French far-right party for unpaid debt

Moscow, Feb 4 AFP A Russian firm is suing Frances far-right National Rally RN party, led by Marine Le Pen, for failing to repay a multi-million euro loan, court documents revealed. Court documents filed at the website of Moscows Court of Ar...

Three suspected coronavirus patients admitted to Jaipur hospital

Three suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to Jaipurs SMS Hospital on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the test report of the four patients whose samples were collected on Monday in different districts is awaited.Three people approached the hosp...

Sonia stable, condition improving: Hospital authorities

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is stable and her condition has improved, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020