Maha: Man, six-year-old grandson killed by speeding truck

A 50-year-old man and his six- year-old grandson were killed after a speeding 10-wheeler truck rammed into their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday morning when Gulshan Nagar resident Jivanlal Motilal Shahu was travelling on the two-wheeler with his daughter and grandson, an official said.

As the two-wheeler headed towards Eta Bhatti Chowk from Sharda Company, a speeding 10-wheeler truck rammed into the vehicle, he said. While Shahu was crushed by the truck, his grandson Shreshth Panna Prajapati was thrown off the two-wheeler, he said, adding that Shahu's daughter also sustained severe injuries.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against the absconding truck driver, he added..

