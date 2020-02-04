1 killed, 12 injured in separate road accidents in Himachal's Kangra

A 55-year-old man was killed and 12 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official said on Tuesday. Arjun Singh was killed and 10 persons were injured when a tempo-traveler fell into a gorge at Deol Fatahar falling under the Baijnath police station, he added.

The vehicle was carrying 15 persons who were going towards Uttrala after attending a marriage function in Deol Fatahar Monday night, the official said. Tilak Raj, who was critically injured in the incident, has been admitted to the Tanda hospital, he said.

Police have registered a case against the driver, Suresh Kumar of Palampur's Ghamrota village, the official said, adding he is absconding. In another accident, two persons -- Suresh Kumar (28) of Solan's Kasauli and Ujjawal of Mandi's Sarkaghat -- were critically injured when their car fell from a flyover near Agro Petrol Pump Maranda located under the Palampur police station, he said.

