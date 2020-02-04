Parts of north India get respite from cold

Cold wave conditions eased in some parts of north India on Tuesday, while other places reeled under winter chill. In Delhi, the minimum temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, and the maximum was 22.7 degrees Celsius.

The mercury maintained an upward trend in Rajasthan with the highest maximum temperature recorded in Barmer at 26.7 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Mount Abu was 4 degrees Celsius, followed by 4.2 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 6.6 degrees Celsius in Churu, 7 degrees Celsius in Bundi and 7.4 degrees Celsius in Pilani.

Sikar, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Phalodi recorded their respective lows at 8.5, 9.4, 10.2, 10.5, 10.7, 11.4 and 12.8 degrees Celsius. There was respite from cold wave conditions in Kashmir as the minimum temperature climbed a few notches but stayed below the freezing point. The maximum temperature at most places in the Valley was above 9 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 10.1 degrees Celsius and was the coldest place in the Valley. In south Kashmir's Pahalgam, the minimum temperature rose to 6.6 degrees Celsius from minus 12.5 degrees Celsius a night earlier.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius against minus 5 degrees the previous night. The night temperature in Qazigund was 6.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Kokernag (minus 4.8) and Kupwara (minus 3.9).

Unlike Rajasthan and Kahmir valley, cold conditions intensified in Punjab and Haryana with the minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits. Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab and Haryana as it shivered at 3.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Karnal which recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Halwara recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, Amritsar and Faridkot (5 each), Ludhiana (3.6), Patiala (4), Pathankot (4.7), Bathinda (6.1) and Gurdaspur (5). Parts of Haryana also reeled under biting cold, with night temperature in Narnaul at 4.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar (4.8), Rohtak (5.8), Bhiwani (6), Sirsa (6.9) and Ambala (4.3).

Fog reduced visibility in Karnal, Bhiwani, Ambala, Patiala and Ludhiana. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a cold night at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained dry and cold in Himachal Pradesh with tourist hotspots Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie shivering at sub-zero temperatures. Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 12.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 8 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali (minus 3.4), Kufri (minus 1.2) and Dalhousie (minus 0.1 degrees). Shimla and Dharamshala recorded their respective lows at 0.8 and 1.8 degrees Celsius.

