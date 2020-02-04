HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.45

Left Menu
  Updated: 04-02-2020 20:49 IST
  Created: 04-02-2020 20:49 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL109 JK-LD FIRING Pak army shells Shahpur, Kirni sectors in J-K's Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.

DEL53 JK-MEDIA-CLAMPDOWN Journalism in Kashmir's troubled times: Communications clampdown, queues and eight computers

Srinagar: One room, eight computers, six months and many dozens queuing up to send the Kashmir word out to the world. That's been the arithmetic of journalism in troubled times for media personnel in the Valley since August last year.

DEL38 JK-MILITANCY-JOINING J-K: Drop in locals joining militancy but infiltration from Pak continues unabated

Srinagar: The number of Kashmiri youth joining terrorist ranks has dropped significantly after the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcation of the state into union territories but there was not much change in the pattern of infiltration attempts through the Line of Control (LoC), according to the official data.

LGD45 JK-SHIKARA-COURT Plea in J-K HC seeking stay on release of movie 'Shikara'

Srinagar: A petition has been filed in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, seeking a stay on the release of Hindi movie 'Shikara' which is based on exodus of Kashmir Pandits from the valley in 1990.

LGD25 UP-COURT-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand vs law student: HC says not sure who exploited whom

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has said it is difficult to determine who exploited whom in the case in which former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand is accused to sexual abusing a law student.

DES13 UP-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand not released from jail as bail papers yet to reach authorities

Shahjahanpur (UP): A day after getting bail in the case of sexual assault of a law student, former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand could not secure release from the district jail here on Tuesday for lack of completion of legal formalities.

DES15 UP-AMU-PROCTOR AMU Proctor resigns from post

Aligarh (UP): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan on Tuesday resigned from his post, though he did not specify any reasons for the decision.

DEL102 UP-DEFEXPO-LD US-India must build defence systems interoperable with security partners: US envoy

Lucknow: The US said Tuesday India must move towards defence systems that are interoperable with those deployed by its security partners.

LGD29 RJ-HC-JAL MAHAL Rajasthan HC quashes criminal proceedings against businessman, others in Jal Mahal land lease case

New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a businessman, a retired IAS official and others in a case of leasing land near the Jal Mahal Lake in Jaipur.

DES27 PB-LD CORONAVIRUS Pb: Police steps in to get suspected coronavirus patient admitted to hospital

Chandigarh: The district authorities in Punjab's Faridkot took police help to deal with a suspected coronavirus patient who initially refused to get himself admitted to an isolation ward at a government hospital.

DES35 PB-CORONAVIRUS-NEGATIVE 22 persons kept under observation in Punjab test negative for coronavirus

Chandigarh: Twenty-two persons who were under observation in Punjab for coronavirus-like symptoms have tested negative, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday.

DES29 PB-HEROIN-GJ-ATS Gujarat cops in Amritsar to join Punjab STF in probing heroin seizure

Chandigarh: A two-member Gujarat Police team reached Amritsar on Tuesday to join Punjab Police for further investigations into the recent 200 kg heroin haul in the district, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

