DEL118 2ND LD MODI-POLL

Delhi needs govt that will not resort to appeasement but supports CAA: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement but supports the CAA, abolition of Article 370 and issues related to national security.

DEL131 NADDA-AAP

Exposes dirty face of AAP, Kejriwal: Nadda on Shaheen Bagh shooter identified as AAP worker New Delhi: Taking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala was identified as an AAP worker by police, BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday said it exposed the dirty face of the party and Kejriwal who were playing with the country's security.

DEL129 DL-POLLS-MANMOHAN

Matter of shame even after education youths have to run around for jobs: Manmohan Singh New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said it is a "matter of shame" that despite being educated our youths have to run around for jobs and asserted that "solid steps" will be taken to deal with unemployment if the Congress comes to power in Delhi.

MDS9 KA-SCHOOL-LD SEDITION

Cops continue to question students in sedition case; arrested woman's 9-year-old daughter 'traumatised' Bidar (Karnataka): Police questioned some children and staff of a school here yet again on Tuesday in connection with the sedition case registered against the management and staff following staging of a drama allegedly portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light over the CAA and NRC.

DEL127 DEF-LD CDS-THEATRES

Looking to create air defence, logistics and peninsula theatre commands: CDS New Delhi: The armed forces are likely to collaborate and create an 'air defence command' to cover all aerial operations taking place in the Indian airspace, a 'peninsula command' to look after all naval operations in the closer Indian Ocean region, and a 'logistics command', said India's first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday.

DEL124 BJP-LD DWIVEDI

Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir Dwivedi joins BJP New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir Dwivedi on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of saffron party general secretary Arun Singh.

PAR22 RS-DEBATE-LD BJP

BJP targets Cong, AAP over anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress and the Aam Adami Party for giving "moral support" to Shaheen Bagh stir, the ruling BJP on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that

young minds were "poisoned through hate-filled speeches" in the name of freedom of expression during anti-CAA protests.

CAL30 WB-2ND LD PRESIDENCY Presidency Univ VC slips through side door to free herself from protesting students confinement

Kolkata: After remaining in confinement for 16 hours due to agitating students, Vice-chancellor of Presidency University Anuradha Lohia on Tuesday morning slipped through the side door of her chamber.

LEGAL

LGD39 DL-HC-2ND LD NIRBHAYA

Nirbhaya case: HC order on Wednesday on Centre's plea against stay on convicts' hanging New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday pronounce order on the Centre's plea challenging stay on execution of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

LGD46 DL-HC-TIHAR-ILLEGAL MOBILES

Unable to block Jio 4G signals in Tihar jail, authorities tell HC New Delhi: Prison authorities informed the Delhi High Court Tuesday that mobile signals, especially of Jio 4G, could not be blocked inside Tihar Jail with the technology they have and state-run C-DOT has been asked to develop a prototype jammer to prevent illegal communications by prisoners.

BUSINESS

DEL130 BIZ-LD CORONAVIRUS AUTO EXPO Coronavirus casts shadow on Auto Expo; Chinese executives to stay away from exhibit areas

New Delhi: The coronavirus outbreak has cast its shadow on India's flagship motor show Auto Expo that is beginning on Wednesday, with officials of participating Chinese firms staying away from their exhibit areas in both automobile and components showcase events.

DEL119 BIZ-RESULTS-LD BHARTI AIRTEL Airtel Q3 loss at Rs 1,035 crore after interest provisioning on AGR dues

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as the AGR-hit telco provisioned for interest component of its statutory dues.

FOREIGN

FGN58 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS

China coronavirus outbreak turns more virulent as death toll soars to 426 Beijing/Wuhan, Feb 4 (PTI) China’s coronavirus outbreak showed no signs of abating as the death toll rose sharply to 426 with more than 20,000 confirmed cases, amid a shocking report of Chinese officials silencing a doctor in Wuhan who first reported the presence of the deadly virus in December last year. By K J M Varma

FGN23 CHINA-VIRUS-INDIA-VISA

Coronavirus: India cancels valid visas to Chinese, foreigners who visited China in last two weeks Beijing: As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.

