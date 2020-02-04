Fake Indian currency racket busted, 4 held in Hyderabad

In a joint operation, the Commissioners Task Force and Asif Nagar Police on Tuesday busted a fake Indian currency racket and arrested four in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as BV Shiva Sandeep (30), Akber Pasha (30), Mohammed Moin (44) and Raziuddin (30).

"A fake currency racket was busted and four accused persons were also arrested. These people were printing and circulating fake currency. The police seized the fake currency worth Rs 8.5 lakhs," said Anjani Kumar, CP, Hyderabad City. "Along with this printing material, one laptop, one printer, paper cutting scale and pad, six cell phones were also seized from the possession of the accused persons," he added.

The accused and the seized property have been handed over to SHO Asif Nagar police station for further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

