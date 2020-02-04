Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal chief secy meets Governor; discusses Assembly speech,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:27 IST
Bengal chief secy meets Governor; discusses Assembly speech,

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha at Raj Bhavan and deliberated on a range of issues, officials said. The discussions during the 90-minute-long meeting ranged from Dhankhar's scheduled speech at the budget session of the state Assembly on February 7 to several administrative issues, a senior official told PTI.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee and Finance Minister Amit Mitra had met the governor at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening. Chatterjee had met Dhankhar on Sunday evening as well.

PTI SCH ACD ACD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as China stimulus soothes virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 headed for its best day in six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after Chinas central bank intervened for the second straight day. The...

Wrestling-Triple champion Lopez to retire after Tokyo record attempt

Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez will retire later this year after attempting to secure a record-breaking fourth Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games. After Tokyo, I am retiring. Its already decided, Lopez told the Pan American Sports Organizat...

HOF voter who snubbed Jeter remains a mystery

The lone baseball writer who didnt name New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot opted to keep his or her vote private. The Baseball Writers Association of America released the ballots of 315 voters to the publ...

U.S. mulls withdrawal from WTO's $1.7 trillion purchasing pact -Bloomberg

The United States is considering a plan to withdraw from a World Trade Organization pact worth 1.7 trillion in government contracts, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source.Officials in the administration of U.S. President Donald Tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020