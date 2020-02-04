Bengal chief secy meets Governor; discusses Assembly speech,

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha at Raj Bhavan and deliberated on a range of issues, officials said. The discussions during the 90-minute-long meeting ranged from Dhankhar's scheduled speech at the budget session of the state Assembly on February 7 to several administrative issues, a senior official told PTI.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee and Finance Minister Amit Mitra had met the governor at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening. Chatterjee had met Dhankhar on Sunday evening as well.

