600 policemen transferred in Jammu region

Six hundred policemen, including 37 assistant sub-inspectors, were transferred in Jammu region on Tuesday. The orders in this regard were issued by Jammu Range IGP Mukesh Singh after an approval of the Police Establishment Board (PEB) set up by the government recently.

Of the 600 transferred policemen, 37 were ASIs, 166 head constables, 215 special grade constables and 182 constables, officials said. On January 15, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu had issued an order giving his adviser Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar sweeping authority on security and policing.

The policemen transferred on Tuesday were posted in the Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Udhampur-Reasi range, Rajouri-Poonch range and Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range.

