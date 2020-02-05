Left Menu
Development News Edition

Draft plan of Puri heritage corridor to be finalised soon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:15 IST
Draft plan of Puri heritage corridor to be finalised soon
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The pilgrim town of Puri will soon get a new look with the Odisha government all set to finalise the draft architectural plan of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project. The announcement was made by Gajapati Maharaj of Puri Dibyasingha Deb after presiding over a meeting with all stakeholders of the Puri Heritage Corridor Project here on Tuesday.

"Measures are being taken to spread the tradition and glory of the pilgrim town across the globe. The firm that was awarded the project work has already initiated steps in this regard," he said. Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Krishan Kumar said, the blueprint of the ambitious project will be finalized within the first week of April.

Mentioning that focus will be on four aspects, the SJTA chief said, the temple administration has received feedback from people about the project through e-mail. He said, plans are being made to facilitate smooth movement of people from one lane to another near the periphery of the temple.

This apart, there will be no change in the tradition of 'Rath Yatra', and construction of the chariots will be held as usual at the 'Ratha Khala' on Grand Road near the temple. Similarly, there will be adequate space for conducting Lord Jagannath's famous 'Chandan Yatra' and other rituals held outside the temple.

He said, the suggestions of the Gajapati Maharaj to make provisions for organizing Sankitrtan (group prayer) and sitting arrangements for 5,000 people at Anand Bazar will find a place in the final plan. Arrangements will also be made for devotees to wash their hands and feet before entering the 12th-century shine in Puri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Some political parties are instigating people against CAA for their selfish interests, alleges Rajinikanth

Some political parties are instigating people against CAA for their selfish interests, alleges Rajinikanth....

Modi cabinet paves way for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

By Pragya Kaushika The Union Cabinet on Wednesday paved the way for the construction of Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra to ...

Militants open fire on security forces in Shalteng area outside Srinagar: Police

Militants open fire on security forces in Shalteng area outside Srinagar Police....

The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA: Rajinikanth

The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA Rajinikanth....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020