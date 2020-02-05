1,900 kg ganja seized in Odisha's Ganjam district

Around 1,900 kg ganja was seized while being transported in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday. The ganja, worth around Rs 40 lakh, was seized in the district's Digapahandi area after police intercepted a van during patrolling on Tuesday, they said.

The driver of the van, identified as Biswaranjan Biswal of Khurda district, has been arrested, said S N Murmu, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Chikiti. The ganja, being transported from Mohana area in Gajapati district to Puri, was packed in 60 gunny bags with over 30 kg in each, he said.

"Investigation is in progress to identify those behind the smuggling," said police. This is the second major haul of ganja in Ganjam district in a month. Around 800 kg was seized near Dasanapalli chhaka in Aska police station area on January 4.

Similarly, around 600 kg ganja was seized in the Gangapur area in Badagada police station limits in October 2019 and another 3,000 kg was recovered in September..

