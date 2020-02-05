Left Menu
Cong MP from Kerala demands fiscal incentive to deal with

  Updated: 05-02-2020 13:49 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:49 IST
A Congress member from Kerala on Wednesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the government announce a special incentive for the state where three cases of coronavirus have been detected. During Zero Hour, Ramya Haridas (INC) said although the Kerala government is taking preventive steps, there is a need for more vigilance.

"It need fiscal incentive. I request the central government to announce a special package for the state and also send a full fledged team," she said. Dharmabir Singh (BJP) suggested the government double the minimum support price for grains like Jawar, Bajra and mustard.

There is no need to increase rates for rice and wheat, he said. Three Keralite students from Wuhan university have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has so far claimed 490 lives in China.

Other than the 3 positive cases from Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts, no fresh cases have been reported, the Kerala government said on Tuesday night. At least 2,321 people are under observation at home and 100 at isolation wards at various hospitals across the state.PTI RR DV DV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

