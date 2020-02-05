BJP MPs from Jharkhand stage protest against killing of tribals

BJP MPs from Jharkhand staged a protest in the Parliament against the killing of tribals on Wednesday. The BJP MP's were sitting with posters in their hands saying, 'Killers of tribals--Rahul and Hemant Government'.

Seven people were allegedly murdered in Burugulikera village of Chaibasa for staging a protest against the Pathalgadi movement last month. On, January 26 fifteen accused were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of seven persons, police said.

Describing the sequence leading to the incident, police had earlier said that a clash broke out between the groups in favour and against the Pathalgadi movement. This lead to the vandalisation of the properties of the pro-Pathalgadi group. Pathalgadi refers to a practice of placing stone plaques with declarations and warning inscribed on them at the entry point of villages.

The victims' families have alleged the involvement of Naxals in the incident. (ANI)

