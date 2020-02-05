Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nothing inflammatory in my speech, have decided to file defamation suit: Salman Ahmed

Salman Ahmed, a student leader who was booked for the comments he allegedly made during his speech at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest on February 1 in Nanded city, said that there was nothing inflammatory in his speech and he has decided to file defamation suit against individuals.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 14:00 IST
Nothing inflammatory in my speech, have decided to file defamation suit: Salman Ahmed
Salman Ahmed. Image Credit: ANI

Salman Ahmed, a student leader who was booked for the comments he allegedly made during his speech at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest on February 1 in Nanded city, said that there was nothing inflammatory in his speech and he has decided to file defamation suit against individuals. "Our fight is for saving the country, its constitution and the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Laws like CAA are against these values as they discriminate against Muslims on the basis of their religion. Hence, Muslims and other communities must resist such a law and the fascist government which brought it, using all peaceful and democratic means available to them. For if this law and the government prevails, it will end up destroying everything: the constitution, secularism, and rule of law," Ahmed said in a statement.

"There's nothing inflammatory in my speech. There has been a malicious attempt by some of the media and individuals to defame me by editing and promoting a small portion of my speech out of context. This is nothing but an effort to discredit the entire movement against CAA-NRC-NPR," he added. Ahmed went on to say that a "poor understanding of the Urdu idioms and phrases used in speech has also resulted in altering the meaning of some of the statements."

"...or example, 'kabar khudegi' means 'will be death knell'; it doesn't have any violent connotation whatsoever. In any case, the phrase was used in reference to the black laws such as CAA and fascism, and wasn't directed at any individual or community," Ahmed said. "I have decided to file a defamation suit against the individuals and media which maliciously ran communal propaganda using contents of my speech," he added.

Ahmed has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and race. "A student leader named Salman Ahmed has been booked under sections 153, 109 and 34 IPC for the objectionable comments he made against the government and Citizenship Amendment Act during his speech at an anti-CAA protest on February 1," Vijay Kumar Magar, SP Nanded, told ANI.

People have been staging protests against the citizenship law in various parts of the country after Parliament last year gave nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which became an Act after receiving President Ram Nath Kovind's assent. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vodafone takes 200-mn-euro hit from Huawei 5G curbs

Eds Adding more details London, Feb 5 AFP British telecoms giant Vodafone revealed Wednesday that it would cost about 200 million euros 221 million over five years to remove controversial Chinese group Huaweis equipment from core 5G Europea...

All arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China to face 'compulsory quarantine': leader.

All arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China to face compulsory quarantine leader....

"Love Jihad" is a reality in Kerala, claims BJP leader

A day after the Union Home Ministry told Parliament that no case of Love Jihad has been reported by any of the central agencies, the BJP on Wednesday claimed that it was a reality, which is happening in Kerala. Throwing its weight behind t...

The deal of the century will die before Trump dies - Iran Supreme Leader

U.S. President Donald Trumps peace plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians dubbed the Deal of the Century, will die before Trump dies, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to a tweet ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020