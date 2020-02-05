Oppn parties raise issue of detention of Farooq Abdullah in LS

Raising the issue of detention of NC leader Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha, leaders from opposition parties on Wednesday attacked the government for "illegally" detaining an old leader and walked out of the House. Abdullah, the National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been under detention from August 5 last year since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

"Three former chief ministers including Farooq Abdullah are languishing in jails for the past six months, they have been put behind bars without giving any proper reason," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, while demanding the release of the sitting member. Abdullah has been illegally detained, Chowdhury alleged.

Later Congress members along with those of several other opposition parties walked out of the House. TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay also raised the issue of detention of Abdullah and said the issue was also raised during the all-party meeting.

"I would request the government to intimate this House at least about his health condition," he said. Earlier Congress MP K Suresh raised the issue of release of Abdullah, but it was cut short by the Speaker.

It is the responsibility of the government and House to ensure his welfare and also that he exercises his right as an elected representative, Suresh said. Thereafter members of Congress, DMK, NCP, NC and Muslim League entered the well of the House raising slogans for release of Abdullah..

