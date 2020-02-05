'Govt should ensure proper clothing, equipment for soldiers'

Congress leader Adhir RanjanChowdhury on Wednesday attacked the government in Lok Sabha onthe findings of the CAG report that flagged acute shortage ofessential clothing, boots and equipment for soldiers posted inSiachen

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Chowdhury said it is theresponsibility of the government to ensure clothing and allother items required by soldiers posted at Siachen as theyare guarding the nation is such difficult terrain and hostileweather

The report by the Comptroller and Auditor General ofIndia (CAG), which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, pulledup the Army for delay in procurement of clothing, equipment,snow goggles and multi-purpose boots that are required to beprovided to soldiers serving in high altitude areas.

